Dove releases guidelines for “Opening Up Terrebonne Parish”

Effective today, Governor John Bel Edwards’ formally declared Louisiana into Phase One of its Roadmap to a Resilient Louisiana by lifting the Stay at Home order and allowing more businesses to open with strict social distancing, enhanced sanitation and required masks for employees helping the public. Through an order signed on May 14, 2020, the Governor specified that Louisianans should still stay at home as much as possible to avoid unnecessary exposure to COVID-19. Those individuals who are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 should still stay home unless they are traveling outside of the home for an essential activity, like obtaining food, medicine or medical care.

In an effort to protect your employees and your customers, Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove is requiring all businesses to follow Governor John Bel Edwards’ proclamation (Proclamation Number 58 JBE 2020) guidelines published for your particular business by the State of Louisiana, State Fire Marshal’s Office. All business owners should familiarize themselves with all the requirements in the Governor’s order and the guidelines produced by the La. State Fire Marshal’s office.

“I am requesting that residents, employees and employers use a ‘common sense’ approach to wearing face masks and cloth face coverings,” said Parish President Dove. “I encourage everyone to wear a mask when out in public, to protect yourself, your family, your coworkers and your neighbors. When you wear a mask, you protect others, and when others wear a mask, they protect you.”

Parish President Dove prepared a document entitled “Opening Up Terrebonne Parish – Phase I Guidelines for Individuals and Business” that describes which businesses are prohibited from opening in Phase I, and includes guidelines for individuals and general business requirements for businesses that can open under Phase I.

Parish President Dove’s entire guideline can be viewed by clicking here: Opening Up Terrebonne

New types of businesses that may open beginning today, with 25 percent occupancy limits, sanitation guidelines and spacing for physical distancing include:

• Restaurants, cafes and coffee shops

• Shopping malls

• Gyms and fitness centers

• Barber and beauty shops, and nail salons

• Movie theaters

• Racetracks (not open to spectators)

• Museums, zoos, aquariums (no tactile exhibits)

• Bars and breweries with Louisiana Department of Health food permits

Casinos and video poker establishments may open on May 18, at 25 percent occupancy and with 50 percent of their gaming positions, spaced out to allow for social distancing and with enhanced sanitation. Gaming facilities must have a plan approved by the Gaming Control Board prior to reopening.

The following businesses remain closed: massage establishments and spas, tattoo parlors, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, arcades, fairs, bars and breweries without LDH food permits, pool halls, bowling alleys, contact sports, children’s play centers, playgrounds, theme parks, adult entertainment venues, and other similar businesses such as bounce houses and water slides.

Other activities allowed with strict guidelines include the following:

• Outdoor Sports

• Libraries

• Places of Worship