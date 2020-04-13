Dove reminds gas stations, convenience stores to disinfect pumps, door and cooler handles, other self-service vending

In tonight’s daily update, Parish President Gordon Dove would like to remind convenience stores, retail stores with gas stations and self-serve gas stations to regularly disinfect gas pump handles with a disinfectant solution. He also would like to remind citizens to use a disinfectant wipe, paper towel or other item to hold the gas pump handle and to use hand sanitizer or wash your hands with soap and water after pumping gas.

Requirement of Hand Sanitizer and Disinfectant Procedures for Retail Stores

Parish President Gordon Dove is requiring that convenience stores, gas stations, dollar stores, truck stops, seafood markets and all retail stores have hand sanitizer available to customers as they enter the store. Businesses are also required to disinfect all surfaces that customers may have contact with, such as door handles, cooler door handles, and other self-service vending items on a regular basis. Businesses should continue to practice the required social distancing between customers and employees.

Everyone should continue to practice social distancing. You may have coronavirus with no symptoms (asymptomatic) and spread the virus to others or others that think they do not have coronavirus because they do not have symptoms may spread it to you. Please stay at home unless you need essential items and do not visit family or friends unless necessary. Do your part, wash your hands, cough or sneeze into the crease of your elbow, stay at home, stop the spread, flatten the curve!