Dove Reminds Residents of Statewide “Stay at Home” Order and Curfew

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove reminds residents that it is still important to “Stay at Home” through April 30 and only leave for essential items, in order to help reduce the spread of this virus. Our elderly and those with chronic health conditions are the most vulnerable, but each resident should take personal responsibility to help prevent the spread of this virus within our community.

There is a parish-wide curfew in effect still from 10PM to 5AM.

If you need to leave your home, only one person per family should go to the store or essential business and you should only purchase essential items. Now is not the time to browse the stores. Please go into the store, purchase your essential items and return home to allow other customers the opportunity to shop.

Everyone should continue to practice social distancing. You may have coronavirus with no symptoms (asymptomatic) and spread the virus to others or others that think they do not have coronavirus because they do not have symptoms may spread it to you. Please stay at home unless you need essential items and do not visit family or friends unless necessary.

To help prevent the spread of coronavirus you should do the following:

• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Cover your mouth or nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, or cough and sneeze into the crease of your elbow.

• Clean frequently touched surfaces with regular household cleaning sprays or wipes.

• Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Stay home from work if you are sick and call your primary physician. For emergencies, please call 911.