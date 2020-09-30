Dove sends letter to Edwards announcing intention to “opt-in” to business openings

With the release of this week’s percent positivity numbers today, Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove sent a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards announcing the parish’s intent to “opt-in” to allow businesses located in the parish to operate within guidelines previously set.

In Terrebonne, percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17-23 is 2.6%, down 43.48% from the week prior, which was 4.6%. Since the parish has remained below the 5% threshold for two consecutive weeks, they are eligible to apply to opt-in to opening business.

See the full letter below: