Dove Supports the Governor’s Mask Mandate, Reminds Public to Wear a Mask and Social Distance

Due to the recent daily increases in positive coronavirus cases in Terrebonne Parish, Parish President Gordon Dove supports Governor John Bel Edwards’ mandatory face coverings for residents while out in public and to continue to practice social distancing. All employees of businesses who have contact with the public are required to wear a face covering or mask as per Governor John Bel Edwards’ executive order dated June 25, 2020.

Parish President Dove also reminds citizens to continue to wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available.

If you have the symptoms of coronavirus, please stay home from work, visit your doctor and self-quarantine, by not visiting other places outside of your home.

GOV. EDWARDS ORDERS STATEWIDE MASK MANDATE, CLOSES BARS TO ON PREMISES CONSUMPTION AS COVID-19 CONTINUES TO SPREAD ACROSS LOUISIANA INCLUDING TERREBONNE PARISH

On Saturday, July 11, 2020, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a mandatory mask requirement for Louisiana and ordered bars in the state closed to on-premises consumption, as the state experiences increasing spread of COVID-19. The Governor also limited indoor social gatherings like wedding receptions, class reunions and parties to 50 total people. With these additional restrictions, Louisiana remains in Phase Two of the Roadmap for a Resilient Louisiana.

The statewide mask mandate and bar closures are effective MONDAY, JULY 13 at 12:01 A.M., per a revised Phase Two proclamation, 89 JBE 2020, signed Saturday, July 11, 2020. The new order is set to expire July 24, 2020 but could be extended.

MASK MANDATE [Section 4 (A)(B)(C)(D)(E)(F)]

A. Every individual in Louisiana shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial establishment or any other building or space open to the public, whether indoor or outdoor. This shall include public or commercial modes of transportation.

B. This requirement does not apply to the following:

a. Any individual who will not come in contact with any other individual (outside of their immediate household members) or who will be able to maintain a strict social distancing of six feet apart from any other individual (outside of their immediate household members);

b. Any child under the age of eight, however all children between the ages of two and seven years old are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering in accordance with Subsection (A) of this Section;

c. Any individual with a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a face covering;

d. Any individual who is consuming food or drinks;

e. Any individual seeking ot communicate with someone who is hearing impaired;

f. Any individual giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience; and

g. Any individual temporarily removing his or her face covering for identification purposes.

C. All businesses or organizations, including all offices of the State of Louisiana, its political subdivisions, and all other government offices, shall require all persons who enter the premises to wear a face covering, unless either of the following apply:

a. The individual is not required to wear a face covering pursuant to Subsection 4(B) of this order;

b. The business or organization is located in a Parish that has opted out of the face covering requirements pursuant to Subsection 4(F) of the emergency proclamation. This does not apply to Terrebonne Parish.

D. Citations under this Section shall be written only to businesses or organizations, other than religious organizations, that fail to enforce the requirement to wear face coverings. Operators of businesses and organizations are entitled to rely on the representations of their customers, patrons or employees regarding whether or not they qualify for an exemption from the face covering requirements. Businesses and organizations that rely on such a representation shall not be deemed to be in violation of the emergency proclamation.

E. If a business or organization does not allow entry to a worker, customer, or patron because that person refuses to wear a face covering, and if that worker, customer, or patron enters the premises or refuses to leave the premises, law enforcement personal may enforce the trespassing laws and any other laws that the worker, customer, or patron may violate.

F. This order shall apply statewide.

CROWD SIZES (SECTION 3 of Emergency Proclamation)

Crowd sizes are limited to no more than 50 people in any single indoor space at the same time.

Crowd sizes are limited to no more than 50 people in any single outdoor space where individuals will be in close proximity to one another and unable to maintain strict social distancing of six feet apart from individuals who are not immediate household members.

The crowd size limitation shall not apply to those businesses deemed essential as defined by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) or any businesses and organizations operating at 50% capacity pursuant to Paragraphs (1) through (6) of Subsection (G) of Section 2 of 83 JBE 2020, including churches and other faith-based organizations.

NOTES:

CLOSURE OF BARS TO ALL ON PREMISES CONSUMPTION

All bars, including those with food permits from the Louisiana Department of Health, will be closed to on-premises consumption. They can operate for curbside takeout or delivery service only as per Louisiana laws. Bars ordered to be close have a Louisiana Alcohol Tobacco Commission (ATC) permit classified as “AG” for alcohol general. Restaurants that serve alcohol are allowed to remain open as they must have an “AR”, alcohol restaurant permit from the La. ATC.

GATHERING SIZE

The new order also limits the size of social gatherings to 50 people indoors. Outdoor social gatherings are also limited to 50 people if individuals cannot avoid being within six feet of one another. The 50-person limit WILL apply to indoor gatherings, like receptions, weddings and others.

More information can be found on the La. State Fire Marshal’s Office at www.opensafely.com and the Louisiana Department of Health at www.ldh.la.gov.