Downtown Houma bar announces closure

The Brick House, located at 7934 Main St. in Houma, announced it’s closing its doors.

“And that’s a wrap folks! With a heavy, heavy heart, we would like to thank each and every soul that has graced us with their presence over the last 18 years and 3 months,” reads a Facebook post from the bar last night. “You all mean the absolute world to The Brickhouse Family!”

“We’ve become family with sooooo many people from around the WORLD,” the post reads. “Multiple, multiple bands from 38 states and 4 foreign countries, National acts, amazing local acts, newcomers, veterans, award winners, first timers, acoustic, karaoke, DeeJays, comedians, spoken word, dancers,,,,the list goes on and on.”

Full statement below: