EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Ben Adams Sheds Some Light on the COVID-19 Pandemic in Terrebonne Parish

This morning, Dr. Ben Adams of Terrebonne General Medical Center visited with me about the COVID-19 pandemic and the toll it is taking on our parish, our hospital system and our healthcare workers. It can be estimated that within the week, we will exceed our capacity.

Dr. Adams also discusses symptoms, where you need to go if you think you need to be tested, rumors about home remedies, wearing PPE, and more.

Please, give Dr. Adams a listen. We know, it’s a long interview, but he was very thorough.

If you have additional questions for Dr. Adams, please email them to us at mary@rushing-media.com.