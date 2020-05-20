Dr. Cade Brumley selected as next state Superintendent of Education

Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (BESE) eight to three vote this morning selected Dr. Cade Brumley as the next state Superintendent of Education.

Dr. Brumley will take the place of John White, who had served in the role since 2012. His nomination must now be approved by the Senate.

BESE made their selection from three candidates – Cade Brumley, Jessica Baghian, and Lonnie Luce. It took the board two rounds of voting before a final decision was made. During round one, board members voted 5 in favor and 6 against all three candidates. (Eight votes were needed to secure the vote.) The board took a recess and after convening, opened up to nominations again, with Baghian and Brumley their top picks. Votes for Baghian totaled 6 yes and 5 against so they moved to Brumley, who then secured the necessary 8 votes.

Dr. Brumley is the current superintendent of the Jefferson Parish School District and the former leader of schools in DeSoto Parish.

Warm wishes have been publicly offered by several groups, including Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI).

“The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry congratulates Dr. Cade Brumley on his appointment as State Superintendent of Education. We look forward to partnering with Dr. Brumley and BESE to continue on an innovative policy pathway that prioritizes students and high-quality learning environments of all kinds. Due to the challenges posed by COVID-19, a sense of urgency is especially critical to guide school districts and leaders to take bold and creative actions that guarantee a solid learning foundation for all students.”

The Pelican Institute, a conservative think tank, also released a statement.

“The Pelican Institute would like to extend a warm congratulations to Dr. Brumley on being named our next state superintendent. Louisiana has been a leader in education reforms that ensure every child has access to a school that best fits his or her needs. And yet, much remains to be done. This work is even more urgent now, and we look forward to working with Dr. Brumley to carry on that legacy and lead our state into a new frontier of education policy.”