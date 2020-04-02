Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing for General Public Extended at TGMC

Terrebonne General Medical Center’s COVID-19 testing for the general public is being extended through tomorrow.

From TGMC: 



Due to the demand for drive-through testing, Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) and Chabert Medical Center have proudly partnered to extend drive-through coronavirus testing to the general public. 

 

Tests will be available on tomorrow, Friday, April 3 from 10:00 am – 3:30 pm by appointment.  Please call 858-7777 to schedule. A physician’s order is required. Testing will be provided in the comfort of your car outside of the TGMC Medical Art facility located at 855 Belanger St.

