Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing for General Public Extended at TGMC

Terrebonne General Medical Center’s COVID-19 testing for the general public is being extended through tomorrow.

From TGMC:

Due to the demand for drive-through testing, Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) and Chabert Medical Center have proudly partnered to extend drive-through coronavirus testing to the general public.

Tests will be available on tomorrow, Friday, April 3 from 10:00 am – 3:30 pm by appointment. Please call 858-7777 to schedule. A physician’s order is required. Testing will be provided in the comfort of your car outside of the TGMC Medical Art facility located at 855 Belanger St.