Drive-through COVID-19 Testing to be offered in Golden Meadow, Montegut next Week

From the Lafourche Parish Government:

COVID-19 drive thru testing will be offered at two additional Lafourche locations next week.

Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 from 9am-12pm:

Oakridge Park (by the pavilion), 102 Ena, Golden Meadow, La. 70357

Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 from 9am-12pm:

St. Charles Catholic Church, 1227 Hwy 665, Montegut, La. 70377

Drive thru testing is open to every Louisiana citizen 18 years and older, the test does not require doctor’s orders and is available at no cost.