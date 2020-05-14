Drive-through Food Distribution coming to Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center

From the Diocese of Houma- Thibodaux:

During these difficult times, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma- Thibodaux has been working hard to identify the areas of greatest need in our communities, and making sure that the most vulnerable among us are safely receiving those needed services. Catholic Charities is teaming up again with Second Harvest Food Bank of New Orleans for another drive-thru emergency food distribution event next week. The event has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, beginning at 9:30 am at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, located at 346 Civic Center Boulevard in Houma.

The event is the fifth in recent weeks to be hosted by the two organizations, with the previous distributions in Mathews, Houma, Morgan City and Galliano serving a combined 74,000 lbs. of food to an estimated 2,340 local families.

Both Cannata’s Market locations in Houma (6307 West Park Ave. and 1977 Prospect Blvd.) are partnering again with Catholic Charities and Second Harvest for this event. Those who wish to help can purchase a Good Neighbor donation box in either store and online through Curbside Max at cannatas.com.

The Good Neighbor Donation Box consists of a 10 lb. bag of rice, six cans of Blue Runner beans, and a $5 Cannata’s gift card. The boxes will be delivered to the distribution site on the day of the event to assist local families in need.