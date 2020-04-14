Driver Killed, Passenger Seriously Injured in Crash on Southdown Mandalay Road

On April 13, 2020, shortly after 7:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Southdown Mandalay Road near the St. Anthony Bridge in Terrebonne Parish. The crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Charles Pizzolato of Houma, LA.

The initial investigation revealed a 1979 Porsche driven by Pizzolato was traveling east on Southdown Mandalay Road at a high rate of speed. The driver failed to negotiate a slight curve and ran off the right side of the roadway. After initially running off the roadway, the Porsche traveled back across the roadway and struck a tree.

Despite being properly restrained, Pizzolato sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger, who was also properly restrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway. Speeding also extends the distance necessary to stop a vehicle and can lead to a more serious collision in cases where the vehicle strikes another object. Troopers encourage motorists to observe the speed limit and to drive at a speed that is safe for prevailing road and weather conditions. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop C has investigated 8 fatal crashes resulting in 9 deaths in 2020.