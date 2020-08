From David Rome, Director of Terrebonne Parish Public Works:

Please be advised that the Dulac Pontoon Bridge, located at 300 Falgout Canal Road, will be closed to vehicle traffic only on Monday, August 17, 2020 beginning at 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. due to hydraulic repairs.

If you should have any questions, please feel free to contact my office at 985-873-6735.