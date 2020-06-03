Dularge Bridge closed due to accident involving 18-wheeler

**Update: DOTD has reported the bridge has opened to traffic.

4:15 p.m.: The Dularge Bridge is currently closed to traffic.

Reader submitted images and reports to The Times show an 18-wheeler and a truck are involved. No other details are available at this time.

With the Houma Navigational Bridge closed, the only way around is for drivers go backtrack down Bayou Dularge Road to Falgout Canal Road to Hwy. 57.