HPD announces DWI Checkpoint in Houma on Tuesday
From HPD:
On Tuesday, June 02, 2020 the Houma Police Department will be conducting a DWI checkpoint
within the City of Houma. These operations are being funded through the Louisiana Highway
Safety Commission.
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) administers the State’s highway safety
grant program, which awarded the Houma Police Department funding to conduct various
enforcement initiatives. Louisiana’s highway safety program is designed to reduce traffic crashes
which result in deaths, injuries and property damage.
Factors that are considered unsafe are driving after drinking, speeding, not using occupant
protection devices, texting while driving, etc. These factors can contribute to some of the most
severe traffic crashes. LHSC’s highway safety plan seeks to coordinate and unite state and local
programs and projects to reduce driver behavior by focusing on enforcement, public information,
education and legislation.
Houma Police will continue to conduct various traffic initiatives to promote highway safety.
