HPD announces DWI Checkpoint in Houma on Tuesday

From HPD:

On Tuesday, June 02, 2020 the Houma Police Department will be conducting a DWI checkpoint

within the City of Houma. These operations are being funded through the Louisiana Highway

Safety Commission.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) administers the State’s highway safety

grant program, which awarded the Houma Police Department funding to conduct various

enforcement initiatives. Louisiana’s highway safety program is designed to reduce traffic crashes

which result in deaths, injuries and property damage.

Factors that are considered unsafe are driving after drinking, speeding, not using occupant

protection devices, texting while driving, etc. These factors can contribute to some of the most

severe traffic crashes. LHSC’s highway safety plan seeks to coordinate and unite state and local

programs and projects to reduce driver behavior by focusing on enforcement, public information,

education and legislation.

Houma Police will continue to conduct various traffic initiatives to promote highway safety.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers

Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters

could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.