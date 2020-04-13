Edwards announces intention for schools to remain closed

Governor John Bel Edwards was again asked about schools during his daily media conference in Monroe today.

“It’s not going to be feasible to resume the operations of our schools this academic year,” Edwards stated.

“I will issue a proclamation tomorrow…,” Edwards stated. “It is my intention to announce that school will not resume in the sense that students will be going…to the school building. Education will continue; the school year will continue. They will not be going back onto the campuses.”

Edwards continued, “Distance learning and the other things that have been implemented in order to educate our children, those things will continue. A lot more information will be coming from the school districts locally as to what that will look like.”