Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Edwards: Decision on next phase could come tomorrow

by
News

The decision to move Louisiana into Phase 3 of reopening or stay in Phase 2 could come as early as tomorrow, Sept. 9, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced this afternoon.

Edwards said he has a White House Coronavirus Task Force call tomorrow and officials are waiting for their weekly update on the specific state data and recommendations.



Edwards ordered a statewide mask mandate and bars to close to on-premises consumption on July 11. On Friday, Sept. 11 the current Phase 2 executive order expires.

“So obviously we’ll have a decision for you before Friday,” he said. “We’re not gonna rush that decision.”

Louisiana has been in Phase 2 since early June.



Today, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 250 new COVID-19 cases.

“We think that that’s probably related to two things. One, it was a holiday weekend, so the reporting may not be complete,” Edwards said. “But secondly, because it was a holiday weekend and because we continue to recover from Hurricane Laura, it’s likely that our testing was not as robust as we want it to be either.”

 

 

by
News

by
News

by
News