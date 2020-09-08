Edwards: Decision on next phase could come tomorrow

The decision to move Louisiana into Phase 3 of reopening or stay in Phase 2 could come as early as tomorrow, Sept. 9, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced this afternoon.

Edwards said he has a White House Coronavirus Task Force call tomorrow and officials are waiting for their weekly update on the specific state data and recommendations.

Edwards ordered a statewide mask mandate and bars to close to on-premises consumption on July 11. On Friday, Sept. 11 the current Phase 2 executive order expires.

“So obviously we’ll have a decision for you before Friday,” he said. “We’re not gonna rush that decision.”

Louisiana has been in Phase 2 since early June.

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 250 new COVID-19 cases.

“We think that that’s probably related to two things. One, it was a holiday weekend, so the reporting may not be complete,” Edwards said. “But secondly, because it was a holiday weekend and because we continue to recover from Hurricane Laura, it’s likely that our testing was not as robust as we want it to be either.”