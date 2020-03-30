Edwards Extends the Stay-at-Home Order Until April 30

In his Monday press conference, Governor John Bel Edwards announced he plans to extend the stay-at-home order, from April 13 to April 30, to keep inline with guidance from the White House.

“The more we stay at home, social distance and avoid the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, the better it is for all of us,” said Edwards.

While the Governor did not officially confirm it, he seemed to be leaning towards schools not going back in session this school year. He said more information was to come on graduations, promotions, etc.

Also announced were boosts to the SNAP program.

Many Louisiana households who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in March will see an extra boost on their SNAP cards Tuesday, following a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) authorizing supplemental SNAP benefits to bring each household to its maximum allotment by size, in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“63 percent of people who get food stamps currently in Louisiana will get additional benefits bringing them to the max amount, and work requirements are suspended,” says DCFS chief Marketa Walters.