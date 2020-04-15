Edwards officially closes Louisiana schools

In today’s press conference, Governor John Bel Edwards officially announced he was closing Louisiana schools for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.





He stressed that learning and education would not end. Students would simply not be going back to their classrooms.

“This is not the end of learning for this academic year; it’s just the end of students going to school campuses for the spring semester,” Edwards said

Edwards said officials are working hard to address the challenges of remote learning, especially for Louisiana students in low-income and rural communities.

“I fully expect that our learning and instruction will continue,” Edwards continued. “Both high tech remote learning and low tech remote learning.”

Edwards said he was asked to keep schools closed by the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana School Boards Association.