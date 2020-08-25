Edwards: Phase 2 likely to continue

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said today that Louisiana will “almost certainly” extend Phase 2.

On a radio talk show, Edwards said that the order will likely be extended before it expires on Friday, August 28.

According to reports, Edwards pointed out four factors in his decision:

Schools returning to campus

Having to use mass transit to evacuate residents in Laura’s path

Data disruption due to testing sites being closed for the storms

The state “seeing more cases over the last seven days than you want to see per 100,000 population.

More details will be forthcoming.