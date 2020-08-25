Edwards: Phase 2 likely to continue
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said today that Louisiana will “almost certainly” extend Phase 2.
On a radio talk show, Edwards said that the order will likely be extended before it expires on Friday, August 28.
According to reports, Edwards pointed out four factors in his decision:
- Schools returning to campus
- Having to use mass transit to evacuate residents in Laura’s path
- Data disruption due to testing sites being closed for the storms
- The state “seeing more cases over the last seven days than you want to see per 100,000 population.
More details will be forthcoming.