Edwards: Phase 2 likely to continue

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said today that Louisiana will “almost certainly” extend Phase 2.

 

On a radio talk show, Edwards said that the order will likely be extended before it expires on Friday, August 28.



 

According to reports, Edwards pointed out four factors in his decision:

  • Schools returning to campus
  • Having to use mass transit to evacuate residents in Laura’s path
  • Data disruption due to testing sites being closed for the storms
  • The state “seeing more cases over the last seven days than you want to see per 100,000 population.

 

More details will be forthcoming.

