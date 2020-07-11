Edwards: Statewide mask mandate, other restrictions take effect on Monday

Governor Edwards has announced that masks will be mandated for everyone ages 8 and older, starting on Monday.

Parishes may opt out of this if they don’t have a high incidence rate. (Grant, Red River and West Feliciana parishes currently meet this requirement.)

You may be exempt from wearing a mask if:

you have a major health concern that makes wearing a mask difficult. (It is important to note these individuals should also be considered high risk, and should be staying home.);

you are consuming food or drink;

you are speaking to a crowd or broadcast;

you are communicating with someone who has a hearing or speech impediment.

While it is not mandatory, it is recommended the children ages 2 to 7 also wear masks.

This mandate is effective indoors and outdoors, where you cannot social distance.

Other restrictions that will be in our state include:

• Bars, food service or not, will be closed to on-site sales. They MAY still have curbside sales.

• Indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people total.

Changes will be effective on Monday, July 13.

Louisiana will stay in Phase 2 through July 24.

As of noon today, there have been 76,803 cases reported; 3,295 deaths and 1182 COVID-19 patients in hospitals (121 on ventilators).

Yesterday, Louisiana reported 2,642 new cases — the highest ever. Positivity results of tests are over 10 percent. We have completed 195,536 tests so far in July. Case growth has eclipsed; we are number 3 in the country.

“Current restrictions are not enough,” said Governor Edwards. “We cannot risk losing our capacity to provide life-saving health care.”