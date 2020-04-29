Edwards to meet with President Trump today
Today, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Washington, D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss Louisiana’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently, Louisiana has the fifth-highest per capita rate of cases in the United States.
“I look forward to having a substantive conversation with President Trump about Louisiana’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, our plans to re-open additional businesses next month, and our ongoing needs as we surge our testing capacity to 200,000 tests per month beginning in May,” said Edwards.
Edwards stated he is appreciative of the President’s attention to Louisiana and his support for our people during this difficult time for our state.
“I will also thank the President and Vice President for the many ways the federal government has stepped up to help Louisiana as we have navigated the past few months, from millions of pieces of PPE, hundreds of ventilators, support for more than 1,000 members of the National Guard, field hospitals and Public Health Service teams, early support of mobile testing sites and access to federal health officials and other experts as we have made many critical, life-saving decisions for Louisianans,” Edwards said.