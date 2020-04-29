Edwards to meet with President Trump today

Today, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Washington, D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss Louisiana’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently, Louisiana has the fifth-highest per capita rate of cases in the United States.

“I look forward to having a substantive conversation with President Trump about Louisiana’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, our plans to re-open additional businesses next month, and our ongoing needs as we surge our testing capacity to 200,000 tests per month beginning in May,” said Edwards.