Election results are in!
The results are in for the July 11 election.
For the Presidential Nominees:
Republican – Donald Trump 96%
Democrat – Joe BIden 80%
Lafourche
State Representative, District 54:
Joseph Orgeron 55%
James Cantrelle 20%
Donny Lerille 11%
Kevin Duet 9%
“Phil” Gilligan 3%
“Dave” Carskadon 2%
Member — Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. B
“Johnny” Ordonne 51%
Rodney R. Gisclair 38%
Perry Comeaux 11%
RPEC Member — District 3
“Skipper” Holloway 51%
Donovan Freeman 49%
RPEC Member — District 6
Dave DeFelice 58%
Tyler Dufrene 42%
RPED Members at Large (5 to be elected)
“Sandy” Holloway 21%
Mary Breaud 18%
John “Jay” Griffin 18%
Todd Joffrion
Aaron “Bo” Melvin 17%
Nestor Navarro, Jr. 9%
Member of School Board — District 12
“Tim” Long 44%
Robbie Lee 41%
(According to Lafourche Gazettte, Lee has dropped out of the race. Long will take the seat with no contest.)
Terrebonne
RPEC Member — District 2
Monica Folse 54%
“Jim” Erny 46%
RPEC Member — District 5
“Jerry” Bergeron 61%
“TC” Canter 39%
RPEC Member — District 8
“Joey” Cehan 67%
Randy Hawthorne 33%
RPEC Member — District 9
Steve Trosclair 77%
Travis Carrell 23%
RPEC Member at Large (5 to be elected)
Darrin Guidry Jr. 17%
Wallace Ellender III 15%
Gerald Michel 12%
“Reggie” Billiot 12%
William “Billy” Coyle 12%
Jackie Dove Broussard 11%
Deborah Trosclair 11%
Priscilla Larpenter 10%
Multi-Parish
DSCC Member — 51st District, Office B
Clarence Williams 73%
Howard Castay 27%
DSCC Member — 51st District, Office B
Karen Denise Dillard 68%
Andrea Galliano 32%