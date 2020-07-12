Election results are in!

The results are in for the July 11 election.

For the Presidential Nominees:

Republican – Donald Trump 96%

Democrat – Joe BIden 80%

Lafourche

State Representative, District 54:

Joseph Orgeron 55%

James Cantrelle 20%

Donny Lerille 11%

Kevin Duet 9%

“Phil” Gilligan 3%

“Dave” Carskadon 2%

Member — Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. B

“Johnny” Ordonne 51%

Rodney R. Gisclair 38%

Perry Comeaux 11%

RPEC Member — District 3

“Skipper” Holloway 51%

Donovan Freeman 49%

RPEC Member — District 6

Dave DeFelice 58%

Tyler Dufrene 42%

RPED Members at Large (5 to be elected)

“Sandy” Holloway 21%

Mary Breaud 18%

John “Jay” Griffin 18%

Todd Joffrion

Aaron “Bo” Melvin 17%

Nestor Navarro, Jr. 9%

Member of School Board — District 12

“Tim” Long 44%

Robbie Lee 41%

(According to Lafourche Gazettte, Lee has dropped out of the race. Long will take the seat with no contest.)

Terrebonne

RPEC Member — District 2

Monica Folse 54%

“Jim” Erny 46%

RPEC Member — District 5

“Jerry” Bergeron 61%

“TC” Canter 39%

RPEC Member — District 8

“Joey” Cehan 67%

Randy Hawthorne 33%

RPEC Member — District 9

Steve Trosclair 77%

Travis Carrell 23%

RPEC Member at Large (5 to be elected)

Darrin Guidry Jr. 17%

Wallace Ellender III 15%

Gerald Michel 12%

“Reggie” Billiot 12%

William “Billy” Coyle 12%

Jackie Dove Broussard 11%

Deborah Trosclair 11%

Priscilla Larpenter 10%

Multi-Parish

DSCC Member — 51st District, Office B

Clarence Williams 73%

Howard Castay 27%

DSCC Member — 51st District, Office B

Karen Denise Dillard 68%

Andrea Galliano 32%