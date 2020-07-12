Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Election results are in!

The results are in for the July 11 election.

 

For the Presidential Nominees:

 

Republican – Donald Trump 96%

Democrat – Joe BIden 80%

 



Lafourche

 

State Representative, District 54:

Joseph Orgeron 55%

James Cantrelle 20%

Donny Lerille 11%

Kevin Duet 9%

“Phil” Gilligan 3%

“Dave” Carskadon 2%

 

Member — Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. B

“Johnny” Ordonne 51%

Rodney R. Gisclair 38%

Perry Comeaux 11%

 

RPEC Member — District 3

“Skipper” Holloway 51%

Donovan Freeman 49%

 



 

RPEC Member — District 6

Dave DeFelice 58%

Tyler Dufrene 42%

 

RPED Members at Large (5 to be elected)

“Sandy” Holloway 21%

Mary Breaud 18% 

John “Jay” Griffin 18% 

Todd Joffrion 

Aaron “Bo” Melvin 17%

Nestor Navarro, Jr. 9%

 

Member of School Board — District 12

“Tim” Long 44%

Robbie Lee 41%

(According to Lafourche Gazettte, Lee has dropped out of the race. Long will take the seat with no contest.)

 



 

Terrebonne

 

RPEC Member — District 2

Monica Folse 54%

“Jim” Erny 46%

 

RPEC Member — District 5

“Jerry” Bergeron 61%

“TC” Canter 39%

 

RPEC Member — District 8

“Joey” Cehan 67%

Randy Hawthorne 33%

 

RPEC Member — District 9

Steve Trosclair 77%

Travis Carrell 23%

 



 

RPEC Member at Large (5 to be elected)

Darrin Guidry Jr. 17%

Wallace Ellender III 15%

Gerald Michel 12% 

“Reggie” Billiot 12% 

William “Billy” Coyle 12% 

Jackie Dove Broussard 11%

Deborah Trosclair 11%

Priscilla Larpenter 10%

 

Multi-Parish

DSCC Member — 51st District, Office B

Clarence Williams 73%

Howard Castay 27%

 

DSCC Member — 51st District, Office B

Karen Denise Dillard 68%

Andrea Galliano 32%

 



