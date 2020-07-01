Ellender Confirms Candidacy for District Judge

Timothy C. Ellender Jr. has announced his intention to qualify for Terrebonne Parish District Judge, Division A, replacing the retiring Judge George Larke.

“In my career as an attorney, I’ve had the opportunity to represent thousands of citizens in Terrebonne Parish in the courtroom, both as plaintiffs and defendants,” shared Ellender in a recent press release. “This experience in the courtroom gives me invaluable insight into how to efficiently and fairly run a courtroom as Judge.”

A lifelong Republican, Ellender adheres to the conservative philosophy that encourages personal responsibility and expects frugality from our public servants. He believes his passion and zeal for justice combined with a wide array of diverse courtroom experiences places him in a unique position to honor and respect the rule of law.

Ellender foresees a determined campaign stating, “I look forward to getting out in the Parish, visiting with all my fellow citizens, and listening to their concerns about everyday experiences with the court system. While we will operate within the confines of the COVID-19 guidelines, I’m excited to get out and visit in the community and feed off of the energy that is Terrebonne Parish.”

Born and raised in Houma, Ellender graduated from Vandebilt in 1990 earned his BA in Political Science in 1994 from LSU and went on to graduate LSU Law School in 1998. Ellender opened his private practice, the Ellender Law Firm, in 2004. He continues to provide counsel in both civil and criminal law, across an important array of legal services including family law, adoptions, personal injury, business law, divorce, and contract law.

“I always admired the law, the legal system, and our law enforcement officers” stated Ellender. “My father, Judge Timothy Ellender, served as a District Court Judge for 30 years. As his son, I admit those are big shoes to fill; but, I wear a different size. It is with a humble heart that I ask for your vote on November 3, 2020 to sit as District Judge for Division A.”