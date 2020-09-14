Elsewhere in the Atlantic: Five tropical cyclones ties record from 1971

From the National Hurricane Center:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on five tropical cyclones located over the Atlantic basin on this Monday morning. This ties the record that was set in September 1971.

The tropical cylcones are Hurricane Paulette, located near Bermuda; Tropical Depression Rene, located over the central Atlantic; Tropical Storm Sally, centered over the north-central Gulf of Mexico; recently upgraded Tropical Storm Teddy, located over the east-central tropical Atlantic; and newly formed Tropical Depression Twenty-One, located over the eastern tropical Atlantic.