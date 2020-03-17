Emergency Meals to be Provided for Lafourche Residents Ages 18 and Under

The Lafourche Parish Child Nutrition Department will provide emergency meals due to the COVID-19 emergency to Lafourche citizens ages 18 and under beginning on Thursday, March 19 through Thursday April 9, 2020 the Lafourche Parish School District (LPSD) announced today.

Meals will be available at Thibodaux High School, Central Lafourche High School and South Lafourche High School cafeterias from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., LPSD said.

Due to the social distancing, no one will be allowed in the building, LPSD said, and meals will be provided by drive-through only.

The meals will be in a “snack pack” style.