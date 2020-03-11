Entergy, Edison Chouest partner to Reduce Gulf Coast Emissions

Through Entergy’s new shore power product, marine vessels docked at Port Fourchon can now help protect Louisiana’s environment by replacing fossil fuel-generated ship power to reduce carbon, sulfur oxides and nitrogen oxides emissions.

“We’ve been a significant part of the clean-energy dialogue for more than two decades,” said Leo Denault, chairman and CEO of Entergy Corporation. “Our customer and community expectations are rapidly changing across a wide variety of areas, including the reduction of greenhouse gasses, and this is an example of how we can help meet those evolving needs. With utility-scale shore power, our company is once again on the leading-edge of the industry, and we’re continuing to do it the right way.”

Entergy Louisiana and Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) partnered to build the first utility-scale shore power installation at Port Fourchon, which plays a role in providing nearly 20% of the nation’s oil supply.

“Port Fourchon is the most important offshore oil and gas service port in the country, and we are excited that Entergy Louisiana and ECO are partnering to keep us on the leading-edge,” said Chett Chiasson, executive director of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission,

Developed by KeyString Labs, Entergy’s innovation department, shore power in Entergy’s service areas is estimated to potentially achieve as much as a 42% net reduction in carbon emissions, a 48% net reduction in sulfur oxides emissions and a 98% net reduction in nitrogen oxides emissions, when comparing emissions rate of marine diesel oil versus Entergy’s at-the-plug emissions rate, according to Entergy.

The initial installation extends Entergy Louisiana’s local distribution system to simultaneously accommodate 10 ECO marine vessels at port. ECO developed and deployed technology which allows marine vessels to transition from fossil fuel-generated ship power to cleaner electric grid power.

“We’re proud to partner with Entergy Louisiana on what could become a model for ports across the world by adding value for customers and communities through significant emissions reductions,” said Dino Chouest, executive vice president of ECO. “It’s a win for everyone.”

Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO, noted that the project not only has environmental benefits but also economic benefits for the company’s customers. “We think there is enormous opportunity to take this product that works so well for Edison Chouest and make it available to other customers so they can gain the economic and the environmental benefits as well,” May continued.

“When you have those conversations with your customers and better understand what outcomes they’re looking for, these are the kinds of products and services we can do for our customers,” May added. “This is more economic, more clean and enables Edison Chouest, Entergy and the entire community to meet our sustainability goals.”

In 2001, Entergy voluntarily committed to capping greenhouse gas emissions. It’s goal for the “Environment 2020 strategy” was to maintain cumulative emissions cap for the period at 20% below year 2000 levels through the year 2020. It outperformed its goal by 8% at the end of 2018. The company recently committed to reducing its carbon emission rate by 50% below year 2000 levels by 2030.