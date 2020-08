According to the Entergy website, a downed tree has caused a power outage along Coteau Road and Country Estates Drive, all the way to Bayou Blue Road.

From Entergy:

Customers Affected: 96

Outage Start Time: Aug 26, 10:34 AM

Estimated Restoration Time: Aug 26, 06:00 PM

Comments: A tree has fallen into our equipment. Our crews are on the way to restore power as soon as possible.