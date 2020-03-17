Episcopal Churches Close Their Doors

Beginning Sunday, March 22, 2020 all Episcopal churches in the Diocese of Louisiana will close their doors according to Rt. Rev’d Morris K. Thompson, Jr., Bishop of Louisiana.

“While this is a painful decision, the need to slow the virus is of utmost importance. Toward the end of the month we will re-evaluate and communicate updated information,” said Bishop Thompson.

The Bishop encourages individuals to still open prayer books and acquaint yourself with the beautiful prayers and collects. “Use this season of self-isolation to be prayerful and seek the presence of God. Ask yourself, where is the goodness of God and what is God teaching me,” said Bishop Thompson.

The Bishop encourages churches to find ways to minister to each other through social media, FaceTime and other means of communication.