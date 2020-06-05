Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Evacuations begin on Grand Isle ahead of Cristobal

by
News

Mayor David Camardelle has issued varying levels of evacuation on Grand Isle beginning at noon today.

 

A mandatory evacuation for boats and camper will take place at noon today, June 5, 2020.

 

A voluntary evacuation for residents begins today, June 5, 2020, at noon also.



 

A mandatory evacuation for all will be in place on June 6, 2020, at 6 a.m. At this time the beach will be closed.

 

Mayor Camardelle stated the island is expecting a storm surge of 2-4 feet, and average rainfall totals from 6-10 inches.

by
News

by
News

by
News