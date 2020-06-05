Evacuations begin on Grand Isle ahead of Cristobal

Mayor David Camardelle has issued varying levels of evacuation on Grand Isle beginning at noon today.

A mandatory evacuation for boats and camper will take place at noon today, June 5, 2020.

A voluntary evacuation for residents begins today, June 5, 2020, at noon also.

A mandatory evacuation for all will be in place on June 6, 2020, at 6 a.m. At this time the beach will be closed.

Mayor Camardelle stated the island is expecting a storm surge of 2-4 feet, and average rainfall totals from 6-10 inches.