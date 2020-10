Due to the approach of Hurricane Delta, Mayor David Camardelle has called a voluntary evacuation as of 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

A mandatory evacuation will be at 6 a.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020. A full curfew will be in force October 8, 2020 at 10 p.m. No one will be allowed out of their homes until the curfew is lifted.