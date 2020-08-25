Evacuations ordered ahead of Hurricane Laura

With Hurricane Laura expected to land as a category 3, multiple parishes have issued evacuation orders.

If you live in these areas, please heed the warnings, take this storm seriously and get to safer ground.

Mandatory Evacuations:

Barataria – Jefferson Parish

Crown Point – Jefferson Parish

Grand Isle – Jefferson Parish

Jean Lafitte – Jefferson Parish

Lower Lafitte – Jefferson Parish

Low-Lying Areas – Calcasieu Parish

Cameron Parish

South of Leon Theriot Flood Gate – Lafourche Parish

South of Zone 1 – Terrebonne Parish

Voluntary Evacuations:

Areas north of I-10 – St. John the Baptist Parish

At-Risk Areas – Iberia Parish

Below Hwy. 14 in Erath and Delcambre – Vermilion Parish

Cypremort Point – St. Mary Parish

Irish Bayou – Orleans Parish

Lake Catherine – Orleans Parish

Low-Lying Areas – Beauregard Parish

Low-Lying Areas – Jefferson Davis Parish

Low-Lying Areas – Lafayette Parish

Allen Parish

Pointe-Aux-Chene – Terrebonne Parish

South of Abbeville – Vermilion Parish

South of Gueydan – Vermilion Parish

South of Hwy. 22 – Tangipahoa Parish

South of Hwy. 335, west of Vermilion River – Vermilion Parish

South of Hwy. 90 – Acadia Parish

South of Intracoastal Waterway – St. Mary Parish

South of Zone 2 – Terrebonne Parish

Stephensville & Belle River – St. Martin Parish

Venetian Isles – Orleans Parish