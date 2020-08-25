Evacuations ordered ahead of Hurricane Laura
With Hurricane Laura expected to land as a category 3, multiple parishes have issued evacuation orders.
If you live in these areas, please heed the warnings, take this storm seriously and get to safer ground.
Mandatory Evacuations:
Barataria – Jefferson Parish
Crown Point – Jefferson Parish
Grand Isle – Jefferson Parish
Jean Lafitte – Jefferson Parish
Lower Lafitte – Jefferson Parish
Low-Lying Areas – Calcasieu Parish
Cameron Parish
South of Leon Theriot Flood Gate – Lafourche Parish
South of Zone 1 – Terrebonne Parish
Voluntary Evacuations:
Areas north of I-10 – St. John the Baptist Parish
At-Risk Areas – Iberia Parish
Below Hwy. 14 in Erath and Delcambre – Vermilion Parish
Cypremort Point – St. Mary Parish
Irish Bayou – Orleans Parish
Lake Catherine – Orleans Parish
Low-Lying Areas – Beauregard Parish
Low-Lying Areas – Jefferson Davis Parish
Low-Lying Areas – Lafayette Parish
Allen Parish
Pointe-Aux-Chene – Terrebonne Parish
South of Abbeville – Vermilion Parish
South of Gueydan – Vermilion Parish
South of Hwy. 22 – Tangipahoa Parish
South of Hwy. 335, west of Vermilion River – Vermilion Parish
South of Hwy. 90 – Acadia Parish
South of Intracoastal Waterway – St. Mary Parish
South of Zone 2 – Terrebonne Parish
Stephensville & Belle River – St. Martin Parish
Venetian Isles – Orleans Parish