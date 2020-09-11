Extra $300/week in unemployment benefits will run out next week

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the end of the extra $300 in unemployment benefits paid for by the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund, at a press conference Friday. Louisiana received word from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 5 would be the last to get the FEMA money added to their checks.

An executive order from President Donald Trump was issued in August to provide additional benefits. Those benefits lapsed at the end of July, and Congress will likely not pass another aid package until after the November election.