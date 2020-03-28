ExxonMobil Baton Rouge donating Isopropyl Alcohol to GOHSEP

ExxonMobil Baton Rouge announced Friday it is providing isopropyl alcohol (IPA), a key ingredient of hand sanitizer, to Louisiana’s Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

“These are challenging times for our families and communities,” said Dave Luecke, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Chemical Plant Manager. “ExxonMobil Baton Rouge is working to ensure that our Chemical Plant continues to meet our community’s most urgent needs by partnering with the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to help provide products that will keep our neighbors safe and healthy. Our focus continues to be ensuring the wellbeing of our entire workforce, our local communities and doing our part to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The IPA is being delivered to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, where Prison Enterprises will blend and package the product to make thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer for distribution statewide, said the Grow Louisiana Coalition. The IPA unit at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Chemical Plant is the largest producer of isopropyl alcohol in the world, according to the Grow Louisiana Coalition.

“In Louisiana, the oil and gas and petrochemical industries are at the backbone of everything we do. From the tax revenue for local schools to the investments made by individual companies, our industry is critical to solving real challenges within our state,” said Marc Ehrhardt, executive director of the Grow Louisiana Coalition. “ExxonMobil’s isopropyl alcohol donation will help protect the residents of Louisiana and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Their commitment to the people of our state is just one example of how we can draw on our sense of community and connection to create solutions, enhance our well-being and fortify our cities and towns.”

Other energy companies are helping fight the pandemic too.

The BP Foundation announced a $2 million donation to the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Response Fund, which provides support to the health care community worldwide through critical supplies and aid. The Fund also supports efforts to develop tests, treatments and, ultimately, a vaccine for the disease.

Valero Energy Corporation committed $1.8 million to support organizations in cities where the company operates.