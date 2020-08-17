Fatal crash on Bull Run Road claims life of Thibodaux man

Shortly after 5:00 a.m. this morning, Troopers with Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Bull Run Road just west of LA 311. The crash took the life of 54-year-old Terry Hebert.

The preliminary investigation revealed Hebert was traveling west on Bull Run Road in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado. For unknown reasons, Hebert ran off of the roadway to the left after he entered a right curve. His vehicle struck a ditch and a utility pole guy wire before coming to rest off of the roadway. Hebert was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Impairment in unknown at this time and a standard toxicology report is pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop C has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths so far this year.