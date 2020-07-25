Final day of qualifying sets the field for November 3 elections
Friday was the last day candidates could qualify for office, to be voted on in the November 3 election.
The following candidates qualified for office on Friday:
Terrebonne
District Judge, Division E: Kevin Thompson
City Marshal: Herbert Fitch
Justice of the Peace, Ward 4: “Sharon” Parfait Luke, Sherrie Voisin Sevin
Justice of the Peace, Ward 8: Dianna Byrd Ruffin
Constable, Ward 4: Craig “Gizzard” Luke
Constable, Ward 9: Ryan Bonvillain
Lafourche
School Board, District 15: Christy Chabert
Justice of the Peace, 2nd Court: Richmond Boyd Jr.
Constable, 2nd Court: Dwain Lebouef
Mayor, Golden Meadow: Dwayne Rebstock
Mayor, Lockport: “Rescue Wayne” Bourgeois Jr.
Council Member Division B, Lockport: Tony Bellanger
Council Member Division C, Lockport: Mark Bergeron
Council Member Division D, Lockport: Nicole Lopez
Council Member Division E, Lockport: Tyler Detillier
Councilmen, Golden Meadow: Frank Boura, Jody P. Cheramie, Kip Plaisance
For a full list of candidates for each office, visit www.sos.la.gov. Be sure to select November 3 as the election date, then select your parish.