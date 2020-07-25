Final day of qualifying sets the field for November 3 elections

Friday was the last day candidates could qualify for office, to be voted on in the November 3 election.

The following candidates qualified for office on Friday:

Terrebonne

District Judge, Division E: Kevin Thompson

City Marshal: Herbert Fitch

Justice of the Peace, Ward 4: “Sharon” Parfait Luke, Sherrie Voisin Sevin

Justice of the Peace, Ward 8: Dianna Byrd Ruffin

Constable, Ward 4: Craig “Gizzard” Luke

Constable, Ward 9: Ryan Bonvillain

Lafourche

School Board, District 15: Christy Chabert

Justice of the Peace, 2nd Court: Richmond Boyd Jr.

Constable, 2nd Court: Dwain Lebouef

Mayor, Golden Meadow: Dwayne Rebstock

Mayor, Lockport: “Rescue Wayne” Bourgeois Jr.

Council Member Division B, Lockport: Tony Bellanger

Council Member Division C, Lockport: Mark Bergeron

Council Member Division D, Lockport: Nicole Lopez

Council Member Division E, Lockport: Tyler Detillier

Councilmen, Golden Meadow: Frank Boura, Jody P. Cheramie, Kip Plaisance

For a full list of candidates for each office, visit www.sos.la.gov. Be sure to select November 3 as the election date, then select your parish.