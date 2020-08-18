Fire in Houma results in dog’s death

From the Houma Fire Department at approximately 1 p.m.:

At approximately 11:55 am Houma Fire was dispatched to a reported house on fire in the 100 block of St. Michel Ave. located on the east side of Houma at the bottom of the twin span bridge.

First arriving units found a single story structure with heavy smoke showing from all sides. A working fire was called and Ladder 3 crew made an aggressive push to find the fire location inside. Engine 2 did a reverse hydrant lay for water supply which was located one block over. Engine 4 was also in scene minutes later. A second alarm was called for firefighter safety due of heat at this time of the day. This alarm called in an additional ladder truck for manpower. The fire was under control in approximately 10 minutes after initial attack.

No-one was home at the time of the incident. Two dogs were located inside the structure, one escaped uninjured. The second was found not breathing, firefighters and police officers on scene attempted resuscitation with pet rescue equipment provided by Animal Kingdom Veterinary Hospital in Houma. Revival attempts were unsuccessful.

Crews are currently on scene completing overhaul. East Park Ave. in front of St. Michel Ave. is currently closed to vehicular traffic.