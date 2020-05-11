Firefighters extinguish Vehicle Fire in Thibodaux

At approximately 12:30 p.m. today, the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the 1200 block of Canal Blvd. — where firefighters were able to bring the scene under control within 15 minutes, Assistant Fire Chief Benton Foret told the Times.

There was no occupant in the vehicle (Ford F-150) when firefighters arrived, Foret said, and no injuries were reported at the scene — which was on private property.

The fire was isolated to the engine compartment and no exposures of any other property were involved, Foret said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, he continued, but didn’t appear to be suspicious.