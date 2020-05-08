Flag donated to THS today in honor of 75th anniversary of V-E Day

Today, May 8, 2020, marks the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany and the ending of WWII in Europe – VE Day.

In front of Terrebonne High School, on Main Street in Houma, is a red granite War Memorial. On the Memorial are engraved the names of the 89 men from Terrebonne Parish who made the ultimate sacrifice in WWII to ensure our freedom. The Memorial was dedicated in 1953 and paid for by the school children of Terrebonne Parish.

A new flag was raised above the memorial today in honor of those who died and for the sacrifice made by their families. Thanks to Woodmen of the World Chapter 308 for the flag donation.

Mr. Marty Collins contributed to this story.