Flash Flood Warning Issued for Lafourche Parish until 1:15 P.M.

From the Lafourche Parish Government at 10:20 a.m.:

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a Flash Flood Warning for North Central Lafourche Parish.

* At 10:08 A.M. CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…Houma, Lockport, Bayou Cane, Raceland, Mathews and Gray.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.