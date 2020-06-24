Flash Flood Warning Issued for Lafourche Parish until 1:15 P.M.
From the Lafourche Parish Government at 10:20 a.m.:
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a Flash Flood Warning for North Central Lafourche Parish.
* At 10:08 A.M. CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…Houma, Lockport, Bayou Cane, Raceland, Mathews and Gray.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.