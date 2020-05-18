Fletcher announces guidelines for returning to campus

As our state has moved into Phase One of its Roadmap to a Resilient Louisiana, Fletcher Technical Community College is beginning to allow individuals to return to campus with some very limited business operations.

Beginning May 18, the main building on the Schriever campus will be open by appointment only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from Tuesday, May 19, until further notice. The building will be open from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on these days. The total number of individuals both on campus and in individual suite areas will be monitored and limited.

The Thibodaux campus will be open for instruction, as scheduled by each instructor and with the approval of the administration. The Thibodaux campus will not be open to the general public.

The hours of operation and return-to-work procedures will be revisited every two weeks throughout the summer. For more detailed information, including instructions for scheduling an appointment, visit https://www.fletcher.edu/?p=10112.

Additionally, all summer courses are running online, and registration for summer classes runs through June 3. Anyone interested in summer classes should email enrollmentservices@fletcher.edu or call 985-448-7900.