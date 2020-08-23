Fletcher cancels classes, closes campus through Thursday

Due to the developing weather conditions and potential impacts related to Tropical Storms, and potential Hurricanes, Marco and Laura, Fletcher Technical Community College will be officially closed on Monday, August 24, 2020 through Thursday, August 27, 2020, including remote work. All classes will also be cancelled, in-person and online through Thursday, August 27, 2020.

To stay alert and FletcherSafe, please monitor your college email for official updates. Information will also be shared on the college website, social media and via SmartNotice.