Fletcher, Chevron bringing NASA Summer Camp, STEM Fest to Bayou Region

This morning, Chevron presented a $30,000 check to Fletcher Technical Community College, with funds going to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs, including NASA’s Astro Camp and the Bayou STEM Fest to be held on Fletcher’s campus.

“STEM education, I think we all recognize, is becoming increasingly more and more important to the future of our workforce,” said Dr. Kristine Strickland, Fletcher Chancellor. “…We are a global community, and we are remiss if we don’t prepare our students and our community members for the careers of tomorrow in that global community, in that global society.”

“We’re excited to bring STEM education to the Bayou Region and really capture those young minds, drive them into the industry, drive them into STEM fields and STEM jobs,” said Caitlin Hunter, community engagement specialist at Chevron. “We can’t do it with a better partner than Fletcher.”

NASA’s Astro Camp is set to arrive on campus this summer. Fletcher Dean of STEM Clint Coleman and his staff were unable to attend today’s ceremony in the college atrium because they are currently in training at NASA for the camp, Strickland said. “We are with them in thoughts that they have a tremendous experience there and that they learn a lot that they can bring back to our community,” she continued.

“We know that part of our regional changes that are happening are in the aerospace industry as maybe some of our historical oil and gas companies begin to diversify what they do,” Strickland said. “And so this is again creating an interest and awareness for those future generations to participate.”

Bayou STEM Fest, which is also sponsored by the Greater New Orleans STEM, is scheduled for May 16 at Fletcher.

“So we have upgraded technology like HoloLens and augmented reality, so a lot of forward-thinking technological tools for kids to play with during the day,” said Hunter. “It’s very interactive, very hands on.”

Hunter said the “Chevron STEM Zone” contains five different stations and it will be traveling to Louisiana from California for only one time and to one place — Fletcher’s campus for Bayou STEM Fest.

“Here at Fletcher, with the intersection here at Highway 90…we are so conveniently located and accessible for our community,” Strickland said.

Strickland also commented on the importance of K-12 students learning about STEM and the opportunities in the field early on.

“But really for us, it’s about the exposure, and it’s about building the excitement for our next generation and ensuring that they have equal access and equal opportunity to the jobs that are coming in the future,” she continued.

“The Bayou Region is so important to our industry,” Hunter added. “We look to support and provide these experiences as much as we can.”