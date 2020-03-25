Fletcher creates Emergency Fund to Help Students

Fletcher Technical Community College has created the Fletcher Emergency Fund to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fletcher students are known for several things – their ability to perform under pressure, their desire for a better life and their desire to become successful members of the workforce in the Bayou Region,” Fletcher said. “Now many are faced with reduced income, more mouths to feed during the day and other obstacles no one expected.”

The Fund will be used to help students pay urgent bills such as shut-off notices, eviction notices, and assistance with basic needs such as food and nutrition, the college said.

Click here to donate to the Fletcher Emergency Fund.