Fletcher Dean Named to STEM Advisory Council

Dr. Clint Coleman, Dean of STEM at Fletcher Technical Community College, has been named to the Louisiana Board of Regents STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Advisory Council (LaSTEM). Act 392 of the 2017 Legislative Session created the Council to oversee the creation and delivery of STEM programs in Louisiana. Members include various state department representatives and gubernatorial appointees.

Under the auspices of the Board of Regents, LaSTEM’s tasks include:

Coordinate and oversee the creation, delivery, and promotion of STEM education programs.

Increase student interest and achievement in the fields of STEM, to ensure the alignment of education, economic development, industry, and workforce needs.

Increase the number of women who graduate from a postsecondary institution with a STEM degree or credential.

Ensure the alignment of education, economic development, industry, and workforce needs.

“We would like to congratulate Dr. Clint Coleman on being named to the Louisiana STEM council,” commented Fletcher Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland. “Dr. Coleman continues to demonstrate his knowledge and leadership in the areas of STEM and I know he will be a valuable asset to the council. We are especially proud to have a member of our Fletcher team representing the community college system on this most important state initiative.”

“I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to represent the LCTCS system at the LaSTEM Advisory Council,” commented Dr. Coleman. “I look forward to continuing our team’s momentum to develop and deploy innovative STEM educational solutions for students in our region and throughout the State of Louisiana.”

This summer, Dr. Coleman spearheaded two brand new virtual STEM camps for Fletcher: the Shell Energy Venture Camp (July 13-17), and NASA Astro Camp (July 20-24). Both were extremely successful, with nearly 100 students from 11 states and Canada participating in the Shell Energy Venture Camp, and 412 campers from 17 states and Canada in the Astro Camp. The number of participants in Astro Camp broke NASA’s record, with a 31% increase over previous NASA camps.

Since arriving at Fletcher in January 2019, Dr. Coleman has created the STEM division, which consists of 32 staff and faculty members. The STEM division launched the Fletcher Institute of Coastal Studies in October 2019, which features equipment such as an augmented reality sand table, a Vibracorer, UAS/Drones, a Mississippi River multimedia display, and an airboat (donated to Fletcher Foundation by ConocoPhillips). The Associate of Science in Geology program is new for fall 2020, with Environmental Science, Precision Agriculture, Cloud Computing and Instrumentation/Electrical programs being researched and submitted for 2021.