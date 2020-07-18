Fletcher Launches Virtual Shell Energy Venture Camp

Nearly 100 students from 11 states and Canada are learning about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) this week as part of Fletcher’s inaugural virtual Shell Energy Venture Camp.

“Fletcher is so excited to host the Shell Energy Camp,” commented Fletcher Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland. “Through these virtual camps we are able to ignite excitement about science, technology, engineering and math careers. With students participating from different state and even countries, we are able to influence the lives of so many. We are very fortunate to have excellent partners such as Shell Energy, Baton Rouge Community College and Summer Camp To Go.”

During the camp, students will learn about different energy sources including renewable, wind and solar energy, as well as how they utilize energy in their homes and in businesses. Students will build a wind turbine, an energy house, and a solar panel and also learn about cooking with the sun, ecology and conservation. They can even earn an Industry-Based Certification (IBC). The camp includes students from grades 5 through 12.

Created by Summer Camp To Go (Laurel, MS) in partnership with Shell Energy, Fletcher Technical College, and Baton Rouge Community College, the program allows students to learn about the science behind energy and participate in fun and engaging activities that show them how they can help build a sustainable energy future. Materials for all projects were mailed to participants.

Campers were welcomed by Louisiana State Senator Sharon Hewitt (R-Slidell), a former Shell executive and champion of STEM education. Senator Hewitt applauded campers for their participation and interest in STEM, and encouraged them to explore careers in the rapidly changing and critical field of energy. Senator Hewitt authored the bill that created LaSTEM, Louisiana’s statewide STEM council aimed at increasing participation in STEM education and the pipeline to STEM careers, particularly among women.

“I am excited to see these students engage so enthusiastically in this experience,” said Dr. Clint Coleman, Dean of STEM at Fletcher Technical College, in Schriever, Louisiana, a collaborative partner in developing the programs. “Today more than ever, students are seeking hands-on learning opportunities that are relevant, exciting and help them learn about the world of work and career opportunities.”