Fletcher ready for Fall 2020 semester

As our state continues in Phase 2 of its Roadmap to a Resilient Louisiana, Fletcher Technical Community College has created Return to Campus Plans for students and faculty/staff, as well as a Return to Campus Master Plan. These plans and other resources provide guidance on a safe return for fall 2020 and are available at https://www.fletcher.edu/fletcher-safe/.

Fletcher Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland has also held three virtual town hall meetings for new and returning students as well as faculty/staff. This format provided an opportunity for a live question and answer session as well as information provided before returning to campus.

As stated in the Campus Master Plan, during Phase 2 the College is resuming in-person, hybrid, and online College courses and operations, while maintaining occupancy levels at 50% or fewer individuals in a single space. The college is also requiring self-disclosure of symptoms, mandatory masks, and social distancing in and outside of the classroom.

In addition, all courses (with the exception of identified CISA programs) have a fully developed Canvas course room in place prior to the start of the term. This will ensure that the College is able to adjust instruction as needed, should a more restrictive phase become required.

“The safety of our faculty, staff and students remains our utmost concern during these unprecedented times,” commented Fletcher Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland. “Fletcher remains committed to creating a learning environment that adheres to CDC guidelines so that our community may continue to have opportunities to get the training and education they need to participate in our economic recovery.”