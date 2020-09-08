Fletcher veteran student organization collecting donations for Hurricane Laura victims

From the Foxhole Club:

The Foxhole Club is sponsoring efforts to help with recovery for Hurricane Laura victims. While our focus is to help veteran victims, we have sister institutions in Lake Charles and Alexandria also in need of assistance. We are currently coordinating logistics with contacts in these areas for a delivery. In the meantime, we are accepting items to donate as well as cash donations. See information below and the electronic signup form to volunteer.

We are making our first delivery SATURDAY, September 12 – if you can assist us in this effort, please let us know by filling out this short questionnaire: https://forms.gle/VxGc5aDa3oPkfVbs5

If you would like to send a monetary donation, please do so here: https://www.fletcher.edu/fletcher-foundation/