Florida Governor Orders Louisiana Visitors to Self-Quarantine

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered anyone coming from Louisiana into Florida to self-quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSantis said he is expanding his quarantine order to include Louisiana. His order already included residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The Florida Highway Patrol and sheriff’s deputies will be setting set up checkpoints to screen cars arriving from Louisiana.

DeSantis’ order requires anyone who comes from Louisiana to isolate themselves for two weeks under the threat of a 60-day jail sentence.

In other Florida news, Walt Disney World theme park and hotels announced today they are staying closed indefinitely. Disney said it would continue to pay its hourly workers through April 18.