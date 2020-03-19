FOP, Thibodaux Police Lodge 52, Cancels Boil-Off

With consideration to public safety, and in light of the global pandemic, a city police department is canceling a boil off.

The Thibodaux Police Department said, Wednesday, March 18, that after careful consideration, because the danger the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, causes for gatherings, the Board of the Thibodaux Police Department Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52 has decided to cancel the 4th Annual F.O.P. Mud Bug Boil-Off scheduled for Saturday, May 9.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but public safety and the well-being of our

community, businesses and citizens will always be our highest priorities,” said Clint J. Dempster, President of the Order. “To our teams, sponsors, and patrons that continuously support us year after year: we sincerely thank you for your generosity and hope to see you at our next Mud Bug Boil-Off.”

The event was to include a crawfish cook off, live music, a live auction, and kid’s activities. The proceeds of the event were to support three organizations: Thibodaux Main Street, The Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Thibodaux Lodge#52 of the Fraternal Order of Police. Next year’s event is May 8, 2021.

“As a non-profit organization committed to giving back to the community, F.O.P. Lodge #52 understands the financial burdens, this pandemic will leave on our citizens, businesses and community as a whole,” said Dempster. “By canceling this event, we are not only putting public safety at the forefront, but also acknowledge this sensitive financial time for our community.”

Thibodaux Main Street is a nonprofit that raises money to restore Downtown Thibodaux, The Children’s Advocacy Center is a nonprofit organization which supports and cares for abused children, and the Fraternal Order of Police Thibodaux Lodge #52 is a nonprofit organization which supports its officers through funding, volunteering, or sponsoring college scholarships, and training and equipping Thibodaux Police Department.